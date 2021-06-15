© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Author Clint Smith On Reckoning With America’s History Of Slavery

Published June 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Reckoning with America’s original sin: How do we remember our country’s history with slavery? And what does that say about the story we tell ourselves as a nation?

Clint Smith, a staff writer at The Atlantic and a Davidson College alum, set out to explore those questions in his instant bestseller “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.”

He has toured sites central to our collective memory of slavery, from plantations to memorials, and reflects on how our history informs our identity today.

Ahead of this weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people, guest host Erik Spanberg talks with Clint Smith about reckoning with our history.

Guest

Clint Smith, staff writer at The Atlantic, author of How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
