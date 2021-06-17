Local News Roundup: County Dumps Latta Plantation, City Budget Passes, Price's Flies The Coop

Friday, June 18, 2021

On the Local News Roundup: Historic Latta Plantation faces public backlash for an offensive Juneteenth event that was quickly canceled, and the county not only ends its contract with the historic site but closes it until further notice.

The $2.7 billion budget passes Charlotte City Council with only one "no" vote. The budget gives more money to the arts and cultural sector, while making a major change to the funding model. And City Council members give themselves and the mayor a big pay raise.

A proposal to expand the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance is on the table. And the much-debated Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan is headed for a vote. Join guest host Erik Spanberg and our roundtable of reporters for the latest on those stories and more.

Guests

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter

Alison Kuznitz, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time” and contributor at WCCB-TV

