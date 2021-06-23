A Look At Extreme Speeding On North Carolina's Roads

“Death in the Fast Lane,” a recent investigation from The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer, found that while extreme speeding increased on North Carolina freeways, 92% of drivers got breaks in court, like small fines and not having their driving privileges revoked.

We speak with one of the reporters who worked on the investigation, as well as two transportation experts, to examine what happens to drivers who speed in the state.

GUESTS

Ames Alexander, an investigative reporter with The Charlotte Observer (@amesalex)

Kevin Lacy, state traffic engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation

Libby Thomas, senior research associate at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Highway Safety Research Center

