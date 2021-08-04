As The Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Continues To Spread, What Happens Next?

The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading at an extremely rapid rate. It is now the dominant strain in the United States – and the world – and the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. Outbreaks are among the highest in places with low vaccination rates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone in high COVID-19 community spread areas to mask up indoors – whether they are vaccinated or not. And in North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are requiring masking for all staff, students and volunteers.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we have a conversation about what the delta variant means for the pandemic.

Guests:

Claire Donnelly, health reporter at WFAE

Dr. Julie Swann, department head and professor North Carolina State University

Dr. Derrick Hoover, community and state medical director at United HealthCare North Carolina