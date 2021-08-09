© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Why So Many People Are Quitting Their Jobs During The COVID Pandemic

Published August 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

If you’re fed up with your job, you’re not alone. American workers are among the hardest working in the world. We don’t even take all the vacation time coming to us, and that has led to burnout.

Prior to the pandemic, we just soldiered on, but the last year has led people to reexamine their priorities. That has led people to want something more. They’ve begun to seek a work-life balance, more job flexibility and more money. And they’re walking away from their jobs. Four million Americans quit in April.

We look into what’s driving the “great resignation,” if it’s wise to quit and what employers can do to retain talent and keep them happy.

Guests

Rachel Feintzeig, work and life columnist at The Wall Street Journal

Latesha Byrd, career coach, CEO and founder of Byrd Career Consulting, a talent development consulting agency based in Charlotte

Susan Peppercorn, executive and career management coach and author of “Ditch Your Inner Critic At Work: Evidence-Based Strategies To Thrive In Your Career”

