Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge In Charlotte Area, Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect, School Test Results Are In

Published September 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Jodie Valade/WFAE
Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

COVID-19 continues its rampage across the Carolinas. The delta variant is driving up infections and hospitalizations.

More than 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, and officials are pleading with people to get the shot.

South Carolina leads the nation in the number of COVID cases per capita. Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate has gone into effect.

After a year of online education, North Carolina state test scores are in. The results are not rosy.

And after an interminable wait, Charlotte’s streetcar is up and running and welcoming passengers for free.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
