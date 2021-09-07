© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Waxhaw, Indian Trail Mayors Discuss Growth And Downtowns In Union County

Published September 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT
This summer, we’ve been visiting with mayors from towns surrounding Charlotte.

We’ve heard from mayors in northern and eastern Mecklenburg County, Gaston County, Catawba County, Caldwell County, Rowan County and York County, South Carolina.

For our final edition of this series, we’ll head to Union County southeast of Charlotte. It's one of the fastest growing areas in the region, which gives the towns in Union County additional challenges and concerns. We meet the mayors of Waxhaw and Indian Trail to find out how they handle the growth and how they're faring during the pandemic.

We’ll talk about the changing nature of their downtowns, issues like affordable housing, planning, infrastructure, how they keep their identities separate from Charlotte and what each town has to offer.

Guests:

Ron Pappas, mayor of Waxhaw
Michael Alvarez, mayor of Indian Trail

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
