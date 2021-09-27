An Unfiltered, Open-Ended Conversation About Being Black in America

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

We're going to do something a little different. We will have an unfiltered and open-ended conversation about being Black in America and how systemic racism is engrained in the United States.

Our guests will talk about their lived experiences and the lived experiences of the community they serve. Topics on the table for the discussion will be poverty, gentrification and the importance of generational wealth. Additionally, our guests will talk about the work they're doing addressing these issues. We will continue this conversation next week.

Guests:

Alvin C. Jacobs Jr., owner of ACJ Photo and image activist

Corine Mack, NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapter president

Darrell Gregory, CEO at Youth Based Strategies of Mecklenburg County

