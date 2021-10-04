© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Neuroscientist Lisa Genova shares the science of memory and why we forget

Published October 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

We have all forgotten where we put our car keys or have walked into a room to get something and, when we get there, can’t remember what we came to get. Some of us have vivid memories of something insignificant that happened in the second grade but can’t remember what happened at our friend’s wedding last year. Why?

It turns out all of this is completely normal and just part of being human. In fact, there are some real benefits to forgetting.

Lisa Genova is a New York Times bestselling novelist, but she’s also a neuroscientist who has studied how memory works. She joins us to share "The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting."

Guest

Lisa Genova, New York Times bestselling author and neuroscientist. She’s written several novels, including "Still Alice," "Inside the O’Briens" and "Every Note Played." Her first work of nonfiction, "Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting," came out in March of 2021.

Related event:

Queens University of Charlotte will host “An Evening with Lisa Genova” on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Sandra Levine Theatre at Sarah Gambrell Center for the Arts. Here are the details.

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
