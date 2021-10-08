Historian Nathaniel Philbrick follows in the footsteps of George Washington in 'Travels With George'

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

When George Washington took office as our first president, he was faced with a divided nation of 13 independent states. Many of them, especially in the South, were strongly distrustful of the federal government.

Washington wanted to unite our new country and so, just six months into his presidency, he set out on the first of four road trips. More than 230 years later, award-winning author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick followed in Washington’s footsteps to better understand his quest to create “a more perfect union.”

The result is an epic road trip and his new book “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy.” Nathaniel Philbrick joins guest host Erik Spanberg to share what he’s learned.

Guest

Nathaniel Philbrick, National Book Award-winning historian and author. His books include "In the Heart of the Sea, Mayflower," and three books on the American Revolution. His latest book is "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy."