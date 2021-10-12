© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles discusses redistricting, the nondiscrimination ordinance and more in monthly visit

Published October 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Mayor Vi Lyles is back for another of our regular monthly conversations about Charlotte’s most important issues. This month, we’ll talk about the latest on City Council’s work to draw up new districts for the city based on new census data.

Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance went into effect at the beginning of this month, and now Mecklenburg County has also passed a nondiscrimination ordinance. We'll ask Lyles about that.

And the Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Unified Development Ordinance are back on City Council’s radar, so we’ll dig into the latest discussion about the plan.

We'll also ask Lyles about transit, plans for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to reopen to the public and more Charlotte topics.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

