ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Myers Park High principal reassigned; Unified Development Ordinance gets first look; COVID-19 surge dwindles

Published October 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
myers park students.jpg
Sarah Delia/WFAE
/
Sisters Madison and Sophie Bertorelli joined others in calling for Myers Park school officials to be held accountable in July.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

On the Local News Roundup: Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco will not return to his job. Suspended in August after complaints on how the school handed a series of allegations about sexual assault, he has now been reassigned.

City Council takes a look at the first set of comprehensive zoning changes in 30 years. Designed to be “user friendly,” the 608-page Unified Development Ordinance will be the talk of the town for the next several months as council seeks citizen input.

And a new study shows vaccination rates among nursing home staffs are low.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Sarah Delia, WFAE’s crime & justice reporter

Claire Donnelly, WFAE’s health reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
