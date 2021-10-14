Local News Roundup: Myers Park High principal reassigned; Unified Development Ordinance gets first look; COVID-19 surge dwindles

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

On the Local News Roundup: Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco will not return to his job. Suspended in August after complaints on how the school handed a series of allegations about sexual assault, he has now been reassigned.

City Council takes a look at the first set of comprehensive zoning changes in 30 years. Designed to be “user friendly,” the 608-page Unified Development Ordinance will be the talk of the town for the next several months as council seeks citizen input.

And a new study shows vaccination rates among nursing home staffs are low.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Sarah Delia, WFAE’s crime & justice reporter

Claire Donnelly, WFAE’s health reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News

