'A Shot To Save The World' author details the successful race for safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines

In March of 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Globally, there have since been more than 243 million cases and 4.9 million deaths.

From the onset, a vaccine was considered by some to be a potential silver bullet. But vaccines traditionally have taken years to develop.

Reporter and author Gregory Zuckerman tells the story of the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines — from scientists and institutions collaborating across the world, to building on years of previous research — all to create what he describes as "the most consequential scientific breakthrough of our time."

We sit down with Zuckerman and trace the beginnings of the pandemic, from when vaccine seemed impossibly far away, to late 2021, when two-thirds of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and estimates suggest that vaccinations have prevented hundreds of thousands of American deaths.

GUEST

Gregory Zuckerman, special writer at The Wall Street Journal and author of "A Shot To Save The World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine"

