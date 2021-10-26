© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'A Shot To Save The World' author details the successful race for safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines

Published October 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
pexels-gustavo-fring-3985170(1).jpg
Pexels
/

In March of 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Globally, there have since been more than 243 million cases and 4.9 million deaths.

From the onset, a vaccine was considered by some to be a potential silver bullet. But vaccines traditionally have taken years to develop.

Reporter and author Gregory Zuckerman tells the story of the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines — from scientists and institutions collaborating across the world, to building on years of previous research — all to create what he describes as "the most consequential scientific breakthrough of our time."

We sit down with Zuckerman and trace the beginnings of the pandemic, from when vaccine seemed impossibly far away, to late 2021, when two-thirds of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and estimates suggest that vaccinations have prevented hundreds of thousands of American deaths.

GUEST

Gregory Zuckerman, special writer at The Wall Street Journal and author of "A Shot To Save The World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine"

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsCharlotte TalksCOVID-19 Vaccine
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz