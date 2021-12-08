© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte meteorologists share their winter predictions, how they forecast the weather and more

Published December 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
charlotte snow.jfif
DASHIELL COLEMAN/WFAE
/
Snow falls on Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte in 2018.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Today, we're talking about the weather. It's a perennial topic around the watercooler and grocery store checkout lines everywhere. It's something we all have in common.

Three of Charlotte’s leading meteorologists join us to talk about what they do. When there’s severe weather or even the possibility of snow, we turn to them to know what to expect. And in an emergency, the information they provide can save lives. So, we’ll sprinkle them with some questions.

How do they put together a forecast? How do they make winter weather predictions? What might this winter bring? Why does Charlotte go so bonkers over snow anyway?

We talk meteorology, some of the misconceptions of the job, the need for more sophisticated radar here, just how accurate they are and more.

Guests

Steve Udelson, chief meteorologist at WSOC @SUdelsonWSOC9

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC @wxbrad

Eric Thomas, chief meteorologist at WBTV @EricThomasWBTV

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever