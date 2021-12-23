Local News Roundup: End of Year Edition, 2021
This year was dominated by COVID-19 with the virus touching people, businesses and education. We’ll talk about how Charlotte and Mecklenburg County handled the pandemic, testing, and vaccinations. We'll cover the public reaction to that response throughout the year.
The 2040 Plan passed after a rancorous debate on the part of the Charlotte City Council. We'll remind you about the debates, how the plan was passed and what happens next.
Sexual assault allegations at CMS turn up the heat there and guns in schools become a major concern. What will members of the administration do in the new year to help keep kids and teachers safe?
Mike Collins will take a look at the top local stories of 2021 with our roundtable of reporters.
Guests:
- Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter
- Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
- Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter
- Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
- Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte
- Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter
- Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News
- Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter
- Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
- Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter