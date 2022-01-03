© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What's ahead for Charlotte in 2022?

Published January 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
WFAE

We’ve made it through the roller coaster that was 2021 in Charlotte city government.

We saw drama during the process of passing the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, with infighting between Cty Council members that even caused the mayor to cut one council meeting short.

There have been several departures of department heads in high-profile city departments that may impact local initiatives.

We also saw the announcement of a new racial equity initiative, the continuing effects of COVID-19, election schedule shakeups and much more.

With a year like 2021, what’s ahead for 2022?

Guests:

Ely Portillo, assistant director of outreach and strategic partnerships at UNC Charlotte Urban Institute

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Joe Bruno, government reporter for WSOC-TV

Hunter Saenz, government reporter WCNC

