Companies should look within to fight burnout, says workplace happiness expert

Editor's note: this show originally aired Nov. 2, 2021.

Americans are among the most productive workers in the world, and we put in the hours to prove it. But that has been leading to burnout.

The World Health Organization says the burnout of the American worker was well underway prior to the pandemic. It just exposed how stretched thin workers here are.

Burnout could be a contributor to the "great resignation." In August, a record number of Americans — 4.2 million — quit their jobs. So, what’s the root cause? And are their solutions to burnout?

Our guest has studied happiness and workplace wellbeing, and she has some suggestions for workers and their bosses on ways to reduce and avoid burnout.

Guest

Jennifer Moss, journalist, speaker and writer on topics related to happiness and workplace wellbeing. She’s the author of "The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It" and "Unlocking Happiness at Work."

