Retired general says military must prepare now for another potential coup attempt in 2024

Last week marked the first anniversary of an attack on our nation: the insurrection at the Capitol. Some believe that wasn’t a one-time event but a dress rehearsal.

Among those who believe that possibility are three retired military generals who wrote about their fears of a 2024 coup surrounding the next election and how our military might become embroiled in it.

One of those generals shares his concerns with us.

Guest



Paul Eaton, retired major general from the U.S. Army, senior adviser to VoteVets. He is one of three retired generals who authored an Op-Ed in the Washington Post entitled “The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection”

