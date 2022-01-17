Education reporters on how local school districts are coping with omicron surge and other challenges

COVID-19 is surging with the omicron variant. We're all being affected, but schools are really feeling the pressure.

Every day since returning from winter break, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have, on average, 1,000 teacher absences because of COVID-19 and that number doesn’t include cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and others who are out sick.

Some fear that if this surge doesn’t level off, online options will have to be considered again.

We’re also experiencing a rising number of guns on CMS campuses, brought there by students. And all of this is happening at the same time.

For a look at how educators are coping, we’ve invited three education reporters to share what they know.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Shamarria Morrison, education reporter for WCNC

Courtney Cole, education reporter for WBTV

