Local News Roundup: COVID cases strain hospitals, and NC's primary may be delayed longer

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus makes COVID-19 numbers soar, COVID tests continue to be a challenge in the Charlotte region and around the country. We’ll talk about the government effort to get home tests and better masks to people.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington updated the Mecklenburg County Commission about COVID-19 here and says our numbers may be plateauing.

North Carolina’s primary may be delayed again, perhaps now into June. It had already been delayed into May of this year We’ll talk about why the additional delay and what this will do to campaigns across the state.

And Charlotte City Council makes rezoning decisions and hears arguments for others. We’ll give a development update.

And we could be in for some more wintry weather.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters will delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

Guests:

Jonathan Lowe, anchorand reporter for Spectrum News

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent WJZY Queen City News

