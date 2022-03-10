Local News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court denies redistricting appeal; Panthers pause Rock Hill facility

On the Local News Roundup, the U.S. Supreme Court allows the lower court ruling on North Carolina voting maps to stand, rejecting a Republican appeal. What this means for the midterms.

Construction is halted on the Carolina Panthers’ $800 million training facility in Rock Hill. Evidently, that city has yet to issue bonds for the project.

As the Russian war in Ukraine continues and the U.S. cuts off any purchases of Russian oil, prices at the pump here rise to over $4 a gallon.

And a record number of fans turn out for Charlotte FCs first home game.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief Investigative reporter

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal