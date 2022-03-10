Local News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court denies redistricting appeal; Panthers pause Rock Hill facility
On the Local News Roundup, the U.S. Supreme Court allows the lower court ruling on North Carolina voting maps to stand, rejecting a Republican appeal. What this means for the midterms.
Construction is halted on the Carolina Panthers’ $800 million training facility in Rock Hill. Evidently, that city has yet to issue bonds for the project.
As the Russian war in Ukraine continues and the U.S. cuts off any purchases of Russian oil, prices at the pump here rise to over $4 a gallon.
And a record number of fans turn out for Charlotte FCs first home game.
Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.
Guests
Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter
Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief Investigative reporter
Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal