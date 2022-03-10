© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court denies redistricting appeal; Panthers pause Rock Hill facility

Published March 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
panthers rock hill facility panthers credit.JPG
Lester Barnes III/Carolina Panthers
/
panthers.com
This week the Carolina Panthers 'paused' construction on a development that includes a practice facility and team headquarters in Rock Hill.

On the Local News Roundup, the U.S. Supreme Court allows the lower court ruling on North Carolina voting maps to stand, rejecting a Republican appeal. What this means for the midterms.

Construction is halted on the Carolina Panthers’ $800 million training facility in Rock Hill. Evidently, that city has yet to issue bonds for the project.

As the Russian war in Ukraine continues and the U.S. cuts off any purchases of Russian oil, prices at the pump here rise to over $4 a gallon.

And a record number of fans turn out for Charlotte FCs first home game.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief Investigative reporter

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever