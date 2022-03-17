Local News Roundup: Ella Scarborough's temporary replacement; Brookhill neighborhood plans fall apart; Panthers' Rock Hill HQ update

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has named an interim replacement for commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat. Wilhelmenia Rembert, a former commissioner, was unanimously picked Tuesday. We’ll talk about Rembert’s history on the board and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

The county approved almost $60 million in federal pandemic funding this week. We’ll talk about who will benefit from the money.

A plan to remake the Brookhill Village property in Charlotte’s South End has fallen apart. We’ll talk about why the project fell apart and what this means for affordable housing in Charlotte.

And just across the border in South Carolina, Rock Hill city leaders talk about why bonds have not been issued for the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters project.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg , managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Nick Ochsner , WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Katie Peralta Soloff , reporter for Axios Charlotte