© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact of sea level rise in North and South Carolina

Published March 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
duck_nc_sea_level.jpg
Dare County Government Channel

Sea level rise is a real threat to the Carolinas and the rest of the U.S. coast in coming decades. A recent report by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. coastline will rise as much by 2050 as it has in the previous century. That amounts to around a foot by mid-century.

In North Carolina, the matter is made worse by a low-lying coastal plain behind the Outer Banks. That means the flood damage could extend past coastal properties. Farms could be damaged and septic systems could fail. NOAA is recommending communities begin to prepare for this now or face dire consequences.

There are also economic concerns. Beyond tourism, the Carolina coastline includes port cities like Wilmington and Charleston, South Carolina.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests take a look at what that preparation looks like, the economic impact of increased flooding and what, if anything, the average person can do.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Rob Young, director of the program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri