North Carolina's film industry is rebounding with TV, film productions setting a record for 2021

After a turbulent few years, North Carolina’s film industry is making a comeback. The industry saw an historic year in 2021 with an all-time high of $416 million spent on movie and television productions filmed in the state.

When the state’s generous tax credit program expired in 2014, film production here declined drastically. Then, backlash from the controversial House Bill 2 in 2016 dealt the industry another blow, with major productions boycotting the state.

Recent changes to North Carolina’s film grant program appear to have allowed the industry to flourish again. We’ll take a look at the state of the film industry here and North Carolina on screen.

Guests

Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office

Beth Petty, director of the Charlotte Regional Film Commission

Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission

