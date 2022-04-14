© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Mark Meadows removed from NC voter rolls; 2022 primary heats up

Published April 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
North Carolina officials are investigating the voter registration of former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
North Carolina officials are investigating the voter registration of former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

President Biden visited North Carolina this week to talk about his Build Back Better program.

North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidates Ted Budd and Pat McCrory disagree over how close is too close to former President Trump. We’ll talk about the different strategies the candidates are taking in the GOPprimary race, and we'll give details on Thursday's debate between McCrory and Mark Walker.

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, once a North Carolina congressman, has been taken off the voter rolls in his former county after documents showed he lived and voted in Virginia in 2021.

North Carolina officials are concerned that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, and that the current numbers are underreported.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has spoken with Panthers owner David Tepper about why construction stopped on their headquarters in Rock Hill.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent with WJZY Queen City News

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey