Local News Roundup: Mark Meadows removed from NC voter rolls; 2022 primary heats up

President Biden visited North Carolina this week to talk about his Build Back Better program.

North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidates Ted Budd and Pat McCrory disagree over how close is too close to former President Trump. We’ll talk about the different strategies the candidates are taking in the GOPprimary race, and we'll give details on Thursday's debate between McCrory and Mark Walker.

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, once a North Carolina congressman, has been taken off the voter rolls in his former county after documents showed he lived and voted in Virginia in 2021.

North Carolina officials are concerned that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, and that the current numbers are underreported.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has spoken with Panthers owner David Tepper about why construction stopped on their headquarters in Rock Hill.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent with WJZY Queen City News

