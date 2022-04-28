© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: CMS has an interim superintendent; Cawthorn had a gun at the airport

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
The interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hugh Hattabaugh says, he’s ready to get the district out of gridlock. We’ll hear what that means for staff, teachers and students.

The CMS Board of Education approved a $2.1 billion budget for next year that will now go to the County Commission for final approval. We’ll give highlights from the budget.

The person at the center of an election fraud probe in North Carolina has died. McCrae Dowless, who was facing 13 counts of criminal activities related to 2016 and 2018 elections, was battling lung cancer.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn continues to make headlines for incidents involving law enforcement — this time for being caught with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper held his first news conference since the termination of the agreement with the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina for constructoin of a headquarters and training facility for the team.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer forinvestigations and chief investigative reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent WJZY Queen City News

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
