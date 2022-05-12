Local News Roundup: Atrium merges again; CMS-Winston drama continues; it's budget season

A major deal for Atrium Health will double the size of the hospital system and expand its services to the Midwest.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board held an emergency meeting on Monday to vote to release a letter from the board attorney that refutes claims by an attorney for firedr Superintendent Earnest Winston.

It’s government budget season. Last week, the city of Charlotte presented its proposed 2023 fiscal year budget, and this week, city leaders heard what the public had to say. Gov. Roy Cooper also released his recommended budget this week.

And in more budget news, CMS interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh and board Chair Elyse Dashew presented the CMS proposed budget to the county commission this week. The school system is requesting an additional $40 million from the county next year. We’ll talk about what they asked for and the likelihood of how much of that money will end up in the county’s proposed budget, which will be presented next week.

GUESTS: