In-depth on Mecklenburg County's proposed budget

Budget season is underway in local governments. We’ve heard from the city about their proposed budget for 2023 which contains no tax hike.

Now, it’s Mecklenburg County’s turn. County Manager Dena Diorio presented her budget to county commission on Thursday and will join us to take us through it.

It also suggests no tax hike while containing raises for salaried and hourly county employees, money for environmental improvements, for the arts, affordable housing and more. But it only provides half the additional funding requested by CMS.

We go through the budget with Dena Diorio, County Commission Chair George Dunlap and the county’s budget director.

Guests

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager

George Dunlap, chairman and district 3 representative, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

Adrian Cox, director, Office of Management and Budget, Mecklenburg County

