Amid Pride Month, examining LGBTQ+ civil rights

It’s been seven years since the Supreme Court ruling that required gay marriages to be recognized across the country.

It is part of several strides the LGBTQ+ community have made in recent years. Several lawmakers across all levels of government are openly gay and pride parades are commonplace throughout the nation.

Still, threats remain. The transgender community is often the target of hate crimes and the fight over the rights of transgender youth rages on. Meanwhile, there is fear that gay marriage ruling by the Supreme Court could be under threat if Roe v. Wade is overturned. And those pride parades mentioned earlier? Just this weekend, a group of white men were arrested for allegedly trying to disrupt an event in Idaho

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss these issues with LGBTQ+ advocates and gauge their level of optimism for the future.

GUESTS:

Connie Vetter, Charlotte attorney who serves those in the LGBTQ+ community as well as the larger community

Sarah Mikhail, executive director of Time Out Youth

Joshua Burford, co-founder and lead archivist for Invisible Histories Project