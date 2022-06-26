With Roe v. Wade overturned, a look at the impact in the Carolinas

On Friday, the decision became official. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. A federal right to an abortion is not protected. The announcement has come with both elation and fear across the country.

More than two dozen states could ban or limit abortion access soon. South Carolina is one of them. As for North Carolina, the right is protected for now, but that could change.

Meanwhile, there are questions about what the decision means for other rights like same-sex marriage and the right to contraception.

We discuss the legal ramifications of this decision.

Guests

Rebecca Kreitzer, associate professor of public policy at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent for Queen City News

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, host of KHN’s weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?”