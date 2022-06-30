Local News Roundup: NC set to become abortion destination; Meck County gets first case of monkeypox; New state budget proposed

With Roe v. Wade overturned, North Carolina is expected to become a destination for people seeking abortions. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina, although state GOP leaders have said they want to make abortion legislation “a top priority” for future legislative sessions. The topic may influence voters during the November elections, as a GOP supermajority could overrule any vetoes from Governor Cooper, a Democrat.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Mecklenburg County. As of Monday, the county had 40 doses of a vaccine used for monkeypox. “Infections remain rare,” said Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County's Public Health Director, and there have been no deaths related to the latest worldwide outbreak, according to the County.

A new state budget proposal was rolled out on Tuesday, which would give raises to teachers and state employees. The plan would also increase transportation spending and $1 billion would be earmarked for a new "Stabilization and Inflation Reserve."

Charlotte City Council passed the Strategic Mobility Plan, which intends to improve public transit in the city and has a goal of making 50% of all travel through walking, cycling, or public transit by 2040.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our round table of reporters delve into those stories and more local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Claire Donnelly, health reporter for WFAE

Steve Harrison, politics reporter for WFAE

Nick Ochsner, executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter for WBTV