Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A check-in on state politics as the North Carolina legislature wraps-up summer session

Published July 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
As the weather began heating up, so did North Carolina politics. The legislature opened and closed their short session, during which, they approved a budget with bipartisan support but not without criticism.

They failed to legalize sports betting and medical marijuana remains illegal, but the question of expanding Medicaid is still up in the air.

The U.S. Supreme Court is playing a role in our politics, too. With the overturning of Roe v Wade, debate has begun on the fate of abortion restrictions here.

And the high court also took a North Carolina case that could give state legislatures complete control over elections and voting districts.

Guests

Colin Campbell, editor, North Carolina Tribune and associate editor, Business North Carolina magazine

Laura Leslie, capitol bureau chief, WRAL

Jeff Tiberii , capitol bureau chief, WUNC and host of WUNC’s politics podcast

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
