WFAE's Charlotte Talks kicks off mental health series

The coronavirus pandemic cast a light on many problems in health care in America. One glaring example of that is mental health.

Mental health and the wide-ranging need for mental health care have rarely seen so much attention as in recent years, but the ways that we view, treat and handle issues of mental health in America still carry a stigma.

This week, WFAE embarks on a series of conversations about mental health, and we’ll kick off the week with a discussion about how we see mental health and how we talk about mental health care.

WFAE is hosting a five-part series on mental health. We'll talk to experts on the stigmas around mental health, accessing care, finding the right therapist, alternative forms of therapy, and the role of religion and spirituality in mental health care.





Mike Collins will be joined by local people in the industry to talk about erasing the stigma surrounding mental health, educating both patients and families, the decision to get care, how to choose the right mental health care, and issues of access.

We’ll look at why talking about it can still be so stigmatizing, at the barriers for getting help, and how to overcome these challenges.

GUESTS:

Kevin Markle, Director of Education and Advocacy at Mental Health America of Central Carolinas https://mhaofcc.org/

Dr. Adam Powell, Ph. D, health economist and on the Scientific Advisory Board of One Mind PsyberGuide, which provides digital tools for mental health. He’s the president of Payer+Provider Syndicate, which in part examines health care technology and quality.

Dr. Felice Hightower, LPC at Resiliency Consultant and Therapeutic Services in Charlotte. She also hosts a local talk show called Real Talk with Felice. http://www.realtalkwithfelice.com/

Cherene Caraco, founder and CEO, Promise Resource Network, a peer support program for people who experience mental health and other challenges. https://promiseresourcenetwork.org/

