Mecklenburg County parks director shares strategy for improving parks and greenways

Wednesday, July 13, 9 a.m.

Mecklenburg County has some nice parks. We just don’t have enough of them and not enough of the ones we have are within walking distance. That has led to low national parks' ratings. In fact, we were once ranked last.

Now, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation is getting a $50 million cash infusion to buy land for more parks and greenways. The challenge is to buy it quickly before the price rises out of reach and we’ll get more information on the vision and strategy behind that task.

Guest

Lee Jones, director, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department