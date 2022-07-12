© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mecklenburg County parks director shares strategy for improving parks and greenways

Published July 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Park Road Park
Mecklenburg County
/
Park Road Park

Wednesday, July 13, 9 a.m.

Mecklenburg County has some nice parks. We just don’t have enough of them and not enough of the ones we have are within walking distance. That has led to low national parks' ratings. In fact, we were once ranked last.

Greenways.jpg
Charlotte Area
Mecklenburg Park and Rec gets $50M for future parks and greenways
Nick de la Canal

Now, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation is getting a $50 million cash infusion to buy land for more parks and greenways. The challenge is to buy it quickly before the price rises out of reach and we’ll get more information on the vision and strategy behind that task.

Guest

Lee Jones, director, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever