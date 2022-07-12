Park Road Books' Sally Brewster shares her top summer reads
Wednesday, July 13, 9:40 a.m.
Since summer is a great time to catch up on your reading, we get some tips on what books to spend time with from Sally Brewster at Park Road Books.
Guest
Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books in Park Road Shopping Center
Sally's Top 10 Summer Book Picks:
- The Kingdoms of Savannah by George Dawes Green
- Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
- Upgrade by Blake Crouch
- Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown
- Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild
- The Foundling by Ann Leary
- Marmalade Diaries: The True Story of an Odd Couple by Ben Aitken
- Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune by Keith Thompson
- Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley
- Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong