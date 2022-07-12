© 2022 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Park Road Books' Sally Brewster shares her top summer reads

Published July 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
summer book pexels.jpeg
Pexels
/
It's summer reading time.

Wednesday, July 13, 9:40 a.m.

Since summer is a great time to catch up on your reading, we get some tips on what books to spend time with from Sally Brewster at Park Road Books.

Guest

Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books in Park Road Shopping Center

Sally's Top 10 Summer Book Picks:

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
