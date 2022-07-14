Local News Roundup: State budget approved, COVID state of emergency to end, UDO feedback

On the Local News Roundup, Gov. Roy Cooper signs the new budget into law. The $28 billion budget includes money for teacher raises but no Medicaid expansion.

Cooper also vetoed some bills, including one that would have required sheriffs to cooperate with ICE.

Two and a half years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state plans to lift its state of emergency next month.

Charlotte City Council hears from citizens on the Unified Development Ordinance.

And, the nation’s new poet laureate is an instructor at the Queens University of Charlotte.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent for FOX 46 Queen City News

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal