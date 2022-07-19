© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What’s behind the collapse of bus ridership in Charlotte?

Published July 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
CATS bus uptown skyline city of Charlotte facebook.jpg
Michael LoBiondo/city of Charlotte
/
Facebook
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus drives by uptown Charlotte.

For months, we’ve been hearing about problems with Charlotte’s bus system. Driver shortages have resulted in delayed or missed routes. Operators also have concerns about their safety.

tuesdaybus2.jpg
Charlotte Area
Getting off the bus: CATS has plans to bring riders back after massive drop. Will it work?
Steve Harrison

Now, a WFAE special series finds that the Charlotte Area Transit System's bus troubles may be deeper than we knew. Ridership declined from a high of 23.9 million passengers in 2014 to only 5.9 million in 2022. That’s a 75% decline and one unmatched by any of the nation’s 50 other transit systems.

main-buspic.jpg
Charlotte Area
Getting off the bus: How Charlotte Transit lost 75% of its passengers in less than a decade
Steve Harrison

What’s going on? Where did all the riders go? And what does this mean for a city looking to expand transit and encourage people to ditch their cars? We have that conversation.

Guests

John Lewis, chief executive officer of the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS)

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte mayor pro tem and at-large representative on Charlotte City Council. She chairs the Transportation & Planning Committee.

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE. His two-part series "Getting off the bus" aired this week on WFAE.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever