Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Remembering Humpy Wheeler

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT
Humpy Wheeler
Courtesy
/
Charlotte Motor Speedway
'Humpy' Wheeler overlooking the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield in 2008.

We remember Humpy Wheeler, who died last week at the age of 86.

Wheeler ran Charlotte Motor Speedway for 35 years. He became known as the "P.T. Barnum of motorsports" for the fan-centered gimmicks and attractions he would bring to the speedway. The Belmont native was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.

On this Charlotte Talks, we first hear a conversation between Wheeler and his daughter, Patti, from StoryCorps. It took place when the organization visited Charlotte last year. They discuss their family's relationship with a sport that's been such a big part of their life.

Elsewhere, we hear from Humpy Wheeler on Charlotte Talks. He made several appearances on the program. That includes in October 2013, when he discussed the state of NASCAR, the history of the racing, and his life.

A look back on the life of Humpy Wheeler on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
Humpy Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Humpy WheelerNASCAR
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
