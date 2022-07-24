© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at the state of the bar & restaurant business in North Carolina

Published July 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
Cities across North Carolina are considering or have created social districts. These are designated areas that allow people to drink openly outside. While Kannapolis, Salisbury and Raleigh are among those moving forward, Charlotte has put plans on hold.

Meanwhile, the state is loosening alcohol restrictions at private bars. Governor Roy Cooper signed legislation that removes so-called membership requirements at establishments where alcohol makes up more than 70 percent of total sales.

Lastly, as the COVID state of emergency is comes to an end in North Carolina in a few weeks, the service industry is reflecting on all that has changed since March 2020.

Mike Collins and our panel of guests take a look at the state of the bar and restaurant business in our region.

GUESTS:

Russell Fergusson, small business attorney and board member at the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association

Jackie DeLoach, owner of Hattie’s Tap and Tavern in Charlotte

Keva Walton, chief executive officer of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board

