Infectious disease update: Monkeypox and COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

A rise in COVID-19 cases in our area and around the country proves COVID-19 is not over yet.

At the same time, cases of monkeypox have risen high enough that the World Health Organization has declared the disease a global health emergency.

A growing number of people are being impacted by monkeypox, and while Mecklenburg County confirmed its first case back in June, many people don’t know much about it.

Host Mike Collins will gather experts for a primer and an update on the numbers for both monkeypox and COVID-19 in our area, how patients are being treated for each disease, and what’s being done to keep people safe.

