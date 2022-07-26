© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Infectious disease update: Monkeypox and COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

Published July 26, 2022
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A digitally-colorized electron microscopic image shows monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

A rise in COVID-19 cases in our area and around the country proves COVID-19 is not over yet.

At the same time, cases of monkeypox have risen high enough that the World Health Organization has declared the disease a global health emergency.

A growing number of people are being impacted by monkeypox, and while Mecklenburg County confirmed its first case back in June, many people don’t know much about it.

Host Mike Collins will gather experts for a primer and an update on the numbers for both monkeypox and COVID-19 in our area, how patients are being treated for each disease, and what’s being done to keep people safe.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Zack Moore, epidemiologist, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County health director
  • Joy Smith, MSN, BSN, MCPH communicable disease director  
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
