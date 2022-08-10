© 2022 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Author Dana Milbank on how the Republican party evolved to become 'Destructionists'

Published August 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Destructionists book.jpg
Djenno Bacvic
/
Dana Milbank, author of “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party”

Today — unraveling the evolution of the modern Republican Party. How did the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan become the party of Donald Trump?

Washington Post political columnist Dana Milbank traces the roots of today’s Trumpism back 25 years to Newt Gingrich and his contract with America. He sees a through-line between the politics and rhetoric of the 90s to the violent insurrection attempt at the Capitol.

In his new book “The Destructionists,” Milbank says today's Republicans have become “an authoritarian faction fighting democracy." He joins guest host Erik Spanberg to talk about that and Republicans from the Carolinas who played a role in the party’s evolution, including Lindsey Graham and Mark Meadows.

Guest

Dana Milbank, political columnist for The Washington Post and author of "The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five-Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party"

