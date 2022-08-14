© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus

Published August 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
The Charlotte community has been holding pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the pride parade coming to the fore in 2001.

Charlotte pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in this country is tense. Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are still widespread, there are questions about what the recent abortion decision means for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and monkeypox is spreading, especially among men who have sex with men.

Coming up on Charlotte Talks, we hear from members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ pride community about what they hope to gain from the festivities this year and what they want for the future.

GUESTS

Matt Comer, director of operations and communications for Charlotte Pride

Clark Simon, Charlotte Pride board president

Riley Murray, Charlotte Pride board vice president

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
