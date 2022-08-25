Local News Roundup: UDO passes; Monkeypox update; Panthers choose a starting QB; Brooks sandwich shop and SNL

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

After more than a year of debate and writing, the Charlotte Unified Development Ordinance was passed at the City Council's meeting Monday night in a 6-4 vote. We’ll give the details.

Monkeypox hospitalizations are on the rise in Mecklenburg County with a case count of over 100. What are local health officials saying?

The first day of school is still ahead of us at CMS, but plenty is already happening with a newly passed budget, continued teacher and staff vacancies, school safety measures going into place, increased pay for school employees and more.

The Panthers say Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the regular season’s first game against Mayfield’s former team, the Cleveland Browns.

And Brooks’ Sandwich shop is the location for a new SNL skit? We’ll fill you in.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into these stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, reporter at WSOC-TV

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Nick Ochsner, executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter for WBTV

Jonathan Lowe, education reporter at WSOC-TV