Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week

Dorothy Counts- Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957.

That history making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15 year old Counts- Scoggins held her composure.

She was invited back to her old campus a few years ago to make that walk again except this time, she was welcomed with cheers.

Dorothy Counts Scoggins joins guest host Gwendolyn Glenn to share her story and look at what many consider the re-segregation of Charlotte Schools.

This edition of Charlotte Talks originally aired in 2019.

