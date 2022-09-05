© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week

Published September 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Dorothy Counts- Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957.

That history making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15 year old Counts- Scoggins held her composure.

She was invited back to her old campus a few years ago to make that walk again except this time, she was welcomed with cheers.

Dorothy Counts Scoggins joins guest host Gwendolyn Glenn to share her story and look at what many consider the re-segregation of Charlotte Schools.

This edition of Charlotte Talks originally aired in 2019.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
