Author Beth Macy on her new book 'Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis'

Beth Macy is no stranger to the opioid epidemic that’s plaguing the United States.

Her bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” dives into the epicenter of the epidemic and those who had their lives forever changed by it. It also explores the alleged involvement of pharmaceutical companies and government organizations, such as the FDA.

The book has since been turned into an award-winning miniseries on Hulu.

Now, Macy has a new book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” that explores the latest overdose waves that have hit the nation, the effort to bring those accountable to justice, and how one of the greatest public health disasters of our time continues to develop.

She dives into these topics and more with guest host Erik Spanberg next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Beth Macy, author of “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis”