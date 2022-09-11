The Presidents Cup aims for a hole-in-one in Charlotte

Charlotte will soon host the Presidents Cup for the first time — a golf tournament that attracts some of the best men’s golfers throughout the world.

The event could also bring more investment to the city.

While sporting events don't always bring the jobs and economic activity promised, some believe the connections, exposure and interest generated by hosting a premier PGA Tour event is an opportunity that can't be passed up. The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, for example, is spending $150,000 to rub elbows with corporate executives and other guests during the week.

The match will be held at Quail Hollow Club and runs from Sept. 20 - 25. The U.S. team will be captained by Charlotte-born Davis Love III, a University of North Carolina alum and World Golf Hall of Famer.

We hit the links with the U.S. team captain, the Presidents Cup executive director and the president of Quail Hollow Club.