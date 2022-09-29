Local News Roundup: Tropical Storm Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan.

South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s House of Representatives did not approve the Senate’s changes to the bill. We’ll have an update.

We update you on design plans for the uptown bus station for CATS as the City Council discusses the design and prepare to hold public hearings about the project.

And as Tropical Storm Ian nears the coast and changes course repeatedly, what effect will it have on the Charlotte region? We’ll have the latest.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests: