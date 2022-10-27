Local News Roundup: CMS results for national report card; Charlotte equity in government policy; Hornets promising start

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Plans for magnet changes at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received major criticism from CMS families and board members at this week’s school board meeting. We’ll talk about what happened.

In other CMS news, we discuss the new national results for student performance in reading and math, which are the worst the district has had, even while outperforming many other urban districts across the country. We’ll talk about that as well as the plan to address the problem.

Charlotte City Council adopts a framework for its equity in the government plan, prioritizing disenfranchised residents when voting on new policies. We’ll talk about the discussion surrounding the vote for the plan and how the framework will guide council in the future.

And the Hornets have an impressive start to the season while fighting through injuries and absences from the roster. We’ll give an update on how they look, on the permanent status of Charlotte FC’s head coach and give a preview of the Panthers’ game on Sunday after last week’s upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg , managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Claire Donnelly , WFAE health reporter

Jonathan Lowe , WSOC-TV education reporter

Hannah Lang , Charlotte Observer reporter

Ann Doss Helms , WFAE education reporter