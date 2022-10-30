The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season

This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series.

The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of the movie. Neil Lerner, a professor of music at Davidson College, says it all comes down to how the song is written. He says it makes listeners feel askew and uncomfortable, even after all this time. We break down this and other classic horror theme songs.

Then, there are some great movies to check out this time of year and there are some that are ... not so great. Film critics Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend and Adam Frazier from Slash Film join the program to discuss a few movies they are paying attention to this Halloween.

Grab your popcorn for a spooky experience, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Part 1:

Neil Lerner, professor and chair of music at Davidson College and a musicologist specializing in film music

Part 2:

Sean O’Connell, managing editor of CinemaBlend and the co-host of the ReelBlend podcast

Adam Frazier, Entertainment Writer for Slash Film