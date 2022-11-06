A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats.

Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted Budd. For U.S. House seats in the Charlotte area, Democrat Alma Adams is running for re-election in District 12, and Jeff Jackson, a Democrat, is running against Republican Pat Harrigan in District 14.

Republicans are vying for a supermajority in the North Carolina General Assembly, which would give them the power to override vetoes from Gov. Cooper, a Democrat.

In Mecklenburg County, six seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education are up for grabs, and the board will be charged with addressing poor test scores as well as choosing a new superintendent.

We speak with the three co-hosts of WFAE’s Inside Politics podcast the day before the high-stakes election.

GUESTS

Steve Harrison, politics and government reporter for WFAE, co-host of WFAE’s Inside Politics podcast

Jim Morrill, co-host of WFAE’s Inside Politics podcast, former politics and government reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Tim Funk, co-host of WFAE’s Inside Politics podcast, former politics reporter for the Charlotte Observer